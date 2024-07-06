Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Market Perform”

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$17.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$18.50.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ARE. TD Securities dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Paradigm Capital upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$17.80 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Aecon Group from C$16.00 to C$13.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$19.50 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$18.32.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of Aecon Group stock opened at C$14.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.03 million, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 18.18 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.50. Aecon Group has a one year low of C$8.42 and a one year high of C$17.40.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04. Aecon Group had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of C$846.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.03 billion. Research analysts expect that Aecon Group will post 0.9104803 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Aecon Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.35%.

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses on civil infrastructure, urban transportation solutions, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

