Aegon (NYSE:AEG) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.05

Shares of Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.05 and traded as high as $6.35. Aegon shares last traded at $6.33, with a volume of 1,112,747 shares changing hands.

AEG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aegon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $518,000. Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in shares of Aegon during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Wealthstar Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aegon by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC now owns 92,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Aegon by 580.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 12,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 10,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

