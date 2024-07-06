AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL) Shares Down 0.7%

Shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (NYSEARCA:BTAL – Get Free Report) fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.38 and last traded at $19.43. 175,923 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 279,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.57.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.85 million, a PE ratio of 15.45 and a beta of -0.85.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTAL. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 51,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 10,792 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 5,173.6% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund by 352.8% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter.

The AGFiQ U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund (BTAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund is an actively managed fund that takes long positions in low beta US stocks, offset by short positions in high beta US stocks. BTAL was launched on Sep 13, 2011 and is managed by AGF.

