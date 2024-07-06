ALEX Lab 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $585,564.70 (ALEX)

ALEX Lab (ALEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One ALEX Lab token can currently be purchased for $0.0673 or 0.00000117 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ALEX Lab has traded down 12.4% against the dollar. ALEX Lab has a market capitalization of $25.46 million and approximately $585,564.70 worth of ALEX Lab was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

ALEX Lab Token Profile

ALEX Lab’s launch date was January 16th, 2022. ALEX Lab’s total supply is 606,489,877 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,144,098 tokens. ALEX Lab’s official Twitter account is @alexlabbtc. ALEX Lab’s official message board is medium.com/alexgobtc. ALEX Lab’s official website is alexgo.io.

ALEX Lab Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ALEX Lab (ALEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Stacks platform. ALEX Lab has a current supply of 606,489,877.3. The last known price of ALEX Lab is 0.06593083 USD and is up 4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $948,558.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://alexgo.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALEX Lab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALEX Lab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ALEX Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

