Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $685,965.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average is $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the third quarter. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,467 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. South Street Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. South Street Advisors LLC now owns 20,370 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 2,588,675 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $329,072,000 after purchasing an additional 20,280 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 119,042 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,133,000 after purchasing an additional 20,613 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

