Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $685,965.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.99, for a total transaction of $685,965.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 519,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,866,390.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $200.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $185.99 and its 200-day moving average is $174.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.65 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Amazon.com
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.86.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on AMZN
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Amazon.com
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.