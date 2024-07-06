American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) Stock Position Reduced by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,428 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 2.13% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TAXF. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 14,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 45,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 50,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after purchasing an additional 5,741 shares during the last quarter.

TAXF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.50. 18,819 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,951. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $51.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.22 and a 200 day moving average of $50.46.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1359 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

