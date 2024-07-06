American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Purchased by 1834 Investment Advisors Co.

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,631 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AEP traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $87.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,260,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,182,073. The company has a 50-day moving average of $88.97 and a 200 day moving average of $84.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $93.44.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.31%.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other American Electric Power news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on American Electric Power from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $98.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. UBS Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.62.

Check Out Our Latest Report on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

