Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Aua Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.07, for a total value of $657,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,818,770. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $432.15. 232,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,892. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $306.63 and a 12 month high of $446.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $430.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $412.29.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.25 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $437.00 to $488.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Raymond James began coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $456.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMP

About Ameriprise Financial

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.