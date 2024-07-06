Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.57.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $75,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at $8,928,605.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOLD. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 278.8% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 13,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 25.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FOLD opened at $10.02 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.02 and a 52 week high of $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 77.08% and a negative net margin of 34.73%. The firm had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

