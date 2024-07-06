Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) Given New $38.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AMKR has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Fox Advisors started coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $40.43.

Amkor Technology Stock Performance

AMKR stock opened at $40.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.36 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.80. Amkor Technology has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.34.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amkor Technology will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amkor Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 20.39%.

Insider Transactions at Amkor Technology

In related news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Amkor Technology news, EVP Mark N. Rogers sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $156,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,264. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total transaction of $834,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,414,000 in the last 90 days. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amkor Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amkor Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

About Amkor Technology

(Get Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Featured Articles

