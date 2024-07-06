Analysts Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Price Target at $22.75

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.75.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EE. StockNews.com raised Excelerate Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Stephens began coverage on Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE:EE opened at $17.89 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 12-month low of $13.38 and a 12-month high of $22.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Excelerate Energy had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $200.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.26 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.90%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,202,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,451,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,153,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in Excelerate Energy by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 312,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,325,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

