Analyzing Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI)

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) and Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Group 1 Automotive has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and Group 1 Automotive’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.06 billion 0.04 -$110.27 million ($9.62) -0.30 Group 1 Automotive $17.87 billion 0.22 $601.60 million $42.36 6.79

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Group 1 Automotive has higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Group 1 Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

89.7% of Lazydays shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.7% of Group 1 Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lazydays and Group 1 Automotive’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Group 1 Automotive 3.23% 22.45% 7.62%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Lazydays and Group 1 Automotive, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Group 1 Automotive 0 1 3 0 2.75

Group 1 Automotive has a consensus target price of $308.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.16%. Given Group 1 Automotive’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Group 1 Automotive is more favorable than Lazydays.

Summary

Group 1 Automotive beats Lazydays on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lazydays

(Get Free Report)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Group 1 Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Group 1 Automotive, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.