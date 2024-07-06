Andrew Houston Sells 82,000 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) Stock

Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,266,666 shares in the company, valued at $185,173,318.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Andrew Houston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $1,836,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Andrew Houston sold 82,000 shares of Dropbox stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.44, for a total value of $1,922,080.00.

Dropbox Stock Down 1.3 %

DBX opened at $22.33 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $33.43. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.13. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 148.13% and a net margin of 20.50%. The company had revenue of $631.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.81 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on Dropbox from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dropbox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Dropbox by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 23,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

Featured Articles

