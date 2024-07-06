Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,850

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,700 ($21.50) to GBX 1,850 ($23.40) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ANTO. Bank of America restated a buy rating and set a GBX 2,520 ($31.87) target price on shares of Antofagasta in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Antofagasta to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,925 ($24.35) to GBX 2,065 ($26.12) in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,725 ($21.82) to GBX 1,685 ($21.31) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,500 ($18.97) price target on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,833.75 ($23.19).

Get Antofagasta alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Antofagasta

Antofagasta Stock Up 1.5 %

Antofagasta Company Profile

Shares of LON ANTO opened at GBX 2,204 ($27.88) on Wednesday. Antofagasta has a 12-month low of GBX 1,280 ($16.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,425 ($30.67). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,184.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,962.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.86. The company has a market cap of £21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,289.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.12.

(Get Free Report)

Antofagasta plc operates as a mining company. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport Division segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine, and a 50% interest in the Zaldívar mine located in Chile.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Antofagasta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antofagasta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.