ArbDoge AI Trading 23.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (AIDOGE)

ArbDoge AI (AIDOGE) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, ArbDoge AI has traded down 23.9% against the US dollar. ArbDoge AI has a total market cap of $42.46 million and approximately $11.66 million worth of ArbDoge AI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ArbDoge AI token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000325 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
ArbDoge AI Token Profile
ArbDoge AI launched on April 15th, 2023. ArbDoge AI’s total supply is 191,609,763,385,755,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 174,696,993,047,725,000 tokens. ArbDoge AI’s official Twitter account is @arbdoge_ai. The official website for ArbDoge AI is arbdoge.ai. ArbDoge AI’s official message board is medium.com/@arbdogeai.
Buying and Selling ArbDoge AI
