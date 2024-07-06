Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Purchased by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,348 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,574 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. Davis Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 441.7% in the fourth quarter. Davis Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,500,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $482,755,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter worth $309,496,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,191,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $237,017,000 after buying an additional 1,216,080 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 11.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,800,236 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,614,000 after buying an additional 693,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 1,385,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $102,887,000 after buying an additional 478,570 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In related news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total value of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ACGL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.00.

Arch Capital Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACGL traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $98.15. 1,411,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,946. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $72.85 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.12. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

