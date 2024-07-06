Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Argonaut Gold Inc. (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.39 and traded as high as C$0.45. Argonaut Gold shares last traded at C$0.44, with a volume of 977,432 shares.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Argonaut Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$0.75 to C$0.40 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th.
Argonaut Gold (TSE:AR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Argonaut Gold had a negative return on equity of 41.34% and a negative net margin of 83.99%. The company had revenue of C$46.84 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Argonaut Gold Inc. will post 0.0134902 EPS for the current year.
Argonaut Gold Inc engages in production and sale of gold, and mine development and exploration businesses in North America. It also explores for silver. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Magino mine property comprising seven patented mining claims, four leased mining claims, and 69 unpatented mining claims totaling 2,204.495 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.
