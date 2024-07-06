Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,104 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,795 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $24,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ANET. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 35.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 7.0% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 8.0% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 135,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,005,000 after acquiring an additional 10,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 3.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 6,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $366.14. The stock had a trading volume of 1,357,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,908. The company has a market capitalization of $114.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.11. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.10 and a 1-year high of $367.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $314.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $283.49.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Arista Networks had a net margin of 37.64% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Sell-side analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arista Networks announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.20 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.54, for a total value of $265,739.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Yvonne Wassenaar sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.34, for a total transaction of $70,543.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,427.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 214,118 shares of company stock worth $68,528,038. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ANET shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Friday, April 12th. Barclays raised their price target on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.50.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

