ASD Hits Market Cap of $25.89 Million (ASD)

ASD (ASD) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar. One ASD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0392 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ASD has a market capitalization of $25.89 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ASD Token Profile

ASD is a token. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official message board is medium.com/bitmax-io. The official website for ASD is ascendex.com. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ASD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ASD (ASD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ASD has a current supply of 780,615,274 with 660,615,274 in circulation. The last known price of ASD is 0.03857177 USD and is down -3.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,372,446.41 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ascendex.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ASD using one of the exchanges listed above.

