AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) PT Lowered to $3,275.00 at Evercore ISI

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $3,278.00 to $3,275.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on AZO. UBS Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $3,112.71.

Shares of AZO opened at $2,815.00 on Tuesday. AutoZone has a 12-month low of $2,375.35 and a 12-month high of $3,256.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,884.88 and its 200 day moving average is $2,868.29. The stock has a market cap of $48.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $34.12 EPS. AutoZone’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at $99,255.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in AutoZone by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 42 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter valued at about $373,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 24,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

