Avalanche Market Cap Hits $10.67 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 2.7% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $27.06 or 0.00046801 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.67 billion and approximately $254.05 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00012755 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00010460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006061 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000678 BTC.

About Avalanche

Avalanche uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 443,626,078 coins and its circulating supply is 394,279,708 coins. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

