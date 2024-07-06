Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,999 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 48.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,089,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,920,548,000 after buying an additional 65,006 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 3,856,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,541,967,000 after buying an additional 705,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $1,248,036,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,595,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $638,167,000 after buying an additional 160,369 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,570,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,105,000 after buying an additional 31,074 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 13,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.63, for a total value of $5,048,913.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,725,268.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DE shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $456.00 price target on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.66.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded down $2.76 on Friday, reaching $360.03. 1,273,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,533,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $353.15 and a twelve month high of $450.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $381.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $386.45.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The industrial products company reported $8.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $0.67. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $13.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 25.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.70%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

