Avior Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,978 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,406 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 4,978 shares during the quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in NIKE by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 27,609,613 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,997,628,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143,775 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,135,431 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,860,395,000 after buying an additional 7,996,434 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,315,097,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,887,769 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,073,515,000 after buying an additional 219,091 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 18.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,620,466 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $537,429,000 after buying an additional 870,423 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on NIKE from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on NIKE from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.43. 19,603,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,905,746. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.01. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $74.29 and a one year high of $123.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 11.10%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 2,941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $77.02 per share, with a total value of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,260.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 2,941 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.02 per share, for a total transaction of $226,515.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,946 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,260.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,660 shares of company stock valued at $19,946,333 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

