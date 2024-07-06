Avior Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 55.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,535 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 18,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares in the last quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Chevron news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,971. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,183,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,945,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $158.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

