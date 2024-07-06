Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $122.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AXSM shares. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Axsome Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get Axsome Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Axsome Therapeutics

Insider Activity at Axsome Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Axsome Therapeutics news, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 7,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total transaction of $587,792.10. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 5,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $429,734.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 5,550.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 54,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $82.02 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.09. Axsome Therapeutics has a one year low of $55.02 and a one year high of $98.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.26.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.11. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 118.07% and a negative return on equity of 87.17%. The firm had revenue of $75.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.91 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics will post -4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Axsome Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Axsome Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axsome Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.