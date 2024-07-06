Baillie Gifford & Co. Buys Shares of 44,095 Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 44,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $17,279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $159,187,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 666.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 227,949 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,218,000 after acquiring an additional 198,191 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1,074.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 152,001 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after acquiring an additional 139,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,578,221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $668,430,000 after acquiring an additional 90,597 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CSL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carlisle Companies news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,652 shares in the company, valued at $36,399,039.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 54,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.06, for a total transaction of $23,072,635.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,399,039.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total transaction of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,059 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,065. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CSL traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $406.95. The stock had a trading volume of 217,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 417,843. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $412.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $368.90. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $235.79 and a 12-month high of $430.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.