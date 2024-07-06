Baillie Gifford & Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) by 83.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,904,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,730,817 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 1.10% of NIO worth $85,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in NIO by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,062,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,070,000 after buying an additional 4,976,403 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $12,361,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $9,652,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in shares of NIO by 132.4% during the first quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,562,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 889,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in NIO in the fourth quarter worth $2,943,000. 48.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Price Performance

NIO traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.62. The stock had a trading volume of 61,604,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,875,532. Nio Inc – has a twelve month low of $3.61 and a twelve month high of $16.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 111.91% and a negative net margin of 39.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.90 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIO from $10.40 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Macquarie initiated coverage on NIO in a research report on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NIO from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.80 to $5.40 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on NIO

About NIO

(Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.