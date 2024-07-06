Baillie Gifford & Co. Trims Position in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 752,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,729 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.91% of Beam Therapeutics worth $24,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,187,000 after acquiring an additional 715,911 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,358,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,093,000 after purchasing an additional 715,911 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Beam Therapeutics by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,393,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,702,000 after purchasing an additional 609,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,164,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,028,000 after buying an additional 349,906 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 118.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 260,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,091,000 after buying an additional 141,102 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEAM stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.08. 596,674 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,507. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 1.87. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.95 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.70.

Beam Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BEAM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 37.33% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $7.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.33) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEAM. TheStreet upgraded shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays decreased their price target on Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $1,470,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 998,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,459,403.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

