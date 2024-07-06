Beldex (BDX) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.21 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Over the last week, Beldex has traded 7.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beldex has a market capitalization of $261.79 million and $1.21 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Beldex coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,978.66 or 0.05283846 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.07 or 0.00044473 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007877 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00013740 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011991 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00010206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,738,958 coins and its circulating supply is 6,448,358,958 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

