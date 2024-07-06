Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kooth (LON:KOO)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kooth from GBX 565 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Kooth stock opened at GBX 308 ($3.90) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of £112.36 million, a P/E ratio of -9,033.33 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 300.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 287.10. Kooth has a 12 month low of GBX 254 ($3.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 380 ($4.81).

Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.

