Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Kooth (LON:KOO)

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Kooth (LON:KOO – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a GBX 590 ($7.46) price target on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Kooth from GBX 565 ($7.15) to GBX 580 ($7.34) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Kooth plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital mental health services to children, young people, and adults in the United Kingdom. It operates online platforms that offers various therapeutic support and interventions, including anonymous and personalised mental health support; and a community with a library of peer and professional created content, as well as provides online counselling, coaching, and support services under the Kooth, Qwell, and Soluna names.
