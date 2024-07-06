Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($32.89) target price on the stock.
Craneware Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of LON:CRW opened at GBX 2,380 ($30.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £840.62 million, a PE ratio of 11,333.33 and a beta of 0.14. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,290 ($16.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,509.20 ($31.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,299.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,145.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.
Craneware Company Profile
