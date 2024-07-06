Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Craneware (LON:CRW)

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Craneware (LON:CRW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,600 ($32.89) target price on the stock.

Craneware Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of LON:CRW opened at GBX 2,380 ($30.10) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £840.62 million, a PE ratio of 11,333.33 and a beta of 0.14. Craneware has a 1 year low of GBX 1,290 ($16.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,509.20 ($31.74). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,299.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,145.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.15.

Craneware Company Profile

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Trisus pricing transparency software; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a solution that simplifies and automates the price modeling process; Trisus Chargemaster, an automated chargemaster management solution; InSight Medical Necessity, a solution that offers medical necessity for the United States payors; Trisus Claims Informatics, a retrospective charge capture analytical application that identifies areas of risk for its team to investigate; Trisus Supply, a solution that improves supplies reimbursement; and InSight Audit, an audit management solution for government and commercial payors.

