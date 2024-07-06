Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Receives $30.36 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BYON shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays cut their price objective on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Beyond in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In related news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis purchased 17,075 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.61 per share, for a total transaction of $249,465.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 186,973 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,731,675.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, for a total transaction of $198,524.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 97,458 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,560,302.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 40,095 shares of company stock worth $596,237 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYON. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $70,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $71,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond during the first quarter worth $233,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BYON stock opened at $12.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $552.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 3.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Beyond has a 52-week low of $12.06 and a 52-week high of $39.27.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The business had revenue of $382.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Beyond will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

