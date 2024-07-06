Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX) Upgraded by Roth Capital to “Strong-Buy”

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Bioceres Crop Solutions’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm started coverage on Bioceres Crop Solutions in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

BIOX opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Bioceres Crop Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $10.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a market capitalization of $703.36 million, a P/E ratio of 1,120.00 and a beta of 0.50.

Bioceres Crop Solutions (NASDAQ:BIOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Bioceres Crop Solutions had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.21%. The business had revenue of $83.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.80 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bioceres Crop Solutions will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Bioceres Crop Solutions by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 236,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bioceres Crop Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 17.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bioceres Crop Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides crop productivity solutions. It operates through Seed and Integrated Products, Crop Protection, and Crop Nutrition segments. The Seed and Integrated Products segment provides seed traits, germplasms, and seed treatment packs for healthier, and higher yielding crops.

