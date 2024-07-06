Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$6.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$6.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$6.53.

Birchcliff Energy stock opened at C$6.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. Birchcliff Energy has a 1-year low of C$4.61 and a 1-year high of C$8.68. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.98 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.63.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The firm had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.0911973 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. Birchcliff Energy’s payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

In other Birchcliff Energy news, Senior Officer Robyn Bourgeois sold 33,333 shares of Birchcliff Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.22, for a total transaction of C$207,404.59. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

