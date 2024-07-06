Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF) vs. Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Financial Survey

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coinbase Global and Bitfarms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coinbase Global 33.98% 9.42% 0.30% Bitfarms -64.06% -19.24% -16.04%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Coinbase Global and Bitfarms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coinbase Global 2 9 9 0 2.35 Bitfarms 0 1 4 0 2.80

Risk & Volatility

Coinbase Global presently has a consensus price target of $215.50, indicating a potential downside of 3.66%. Bitfarms has a consensus price target of $3.88, indicating a potential upside of 45.44%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Coinbase Global.

Coinbase Global has a beta of 3.4, indicating that its stock price is 240% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bitfarms has a beta of 3.68, indicating that its stock price is 268% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

68.8% of Coinbase Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.6% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. 23.4% of Coinbase Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Coinbase Global and Bitfarms’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coinbase Global $3.11 billion 17.67 $94.87 million $5.01 44.65 Bitfarms $146.37 million 7.47 -$104.04 million ($0.38) -7.03

Coinbase Global has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Coinbase Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coinbase Global beats Bitfarms on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global, Inc. provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions. It also provides technology and services that enable developers to build crypto products and securely accept crypto assets as payment. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

