BitShares (BTS) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $132,485.00

BitShares (BTS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BitShares has traded down 18.5% against the dollar. BitShares has a market capitalization of $6.01 million and $132,485.00 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001284 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000604 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000579 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000618 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,309,115 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

