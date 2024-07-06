Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. cut its holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 39.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,551 shares during the period. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises about 1.5% of Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. owned about 0.16% of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $2,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,128,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 94,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $22,133,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 413,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after purchasing an additional 28,627 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 307,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,780,000 after purchasing an additional 80,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,048 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

HYLS traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $40.83. 82,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,877. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $37.78 and a twelve month high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.69 and its 200-day moving average is $40.95.

First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

