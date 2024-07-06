Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Grows Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,852,278 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $451,641,000 after buying an additional 68,509 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 4th quarter worth $1,295,000. Vest Financial LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 103,004 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,115,000 after purchasing an additional 22,207 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2,086.7% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 51,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 49,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the 1st quarter worth $11,998,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BDX traded down $1.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.76. 617,155 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,338. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $224.00 and a 52 week high of $287.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $233.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Company ( NYSE:BDX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.04 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 83.70%.

Several brokerages have commented on BDX. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $274.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $290.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.86.

In related news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total transaction of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.81, for a total value of $399,269.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,750.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.70, for a total transaction of $781,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,713.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,615 shares of company stock worth $2,033,381. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

