Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Has $389,000 Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Centene were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Centene by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after buying an additional 32,252 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter worth about $438,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Centene by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 816,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,214,000 after purchasing an additional 109,733 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Centene during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,975,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Centene by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 120,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,314,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on CNC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Centene from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Centene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.93.

In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CNC traded down $0.39 on Friday, hitting $66.37. 2,735,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,676,076. Centene Co. has a 1-year low of $60.83 and a 1-year high of $81.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.56. The company has a market cap of $35.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.17. Centene had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business had revenue of $40.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

