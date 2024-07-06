Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Invests $1.88 Million in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,876,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 269.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Activity at Zoom Video Communications

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 3,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $238,719.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,775,671.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 21,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $1,322,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,036.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 103,093 shares of company stock worth $6,326,899. Corporate insiders own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,958,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,066. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.63 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The company has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 9.00 and a beta of -0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.38.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.23. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.44.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.