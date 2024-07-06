Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. Trims Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,003,000 after buying an additional 341,684 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,600,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,872,000 after purchasing an additional 378,773 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.38. 980,265 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,591. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.30. The company has a market cap of $30.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $69.78 and a 1 year high of $104.43.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

