Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL) Receives $30.92 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.92.

Several brokerages recently commented on BXSL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th.

Get Blackstone Secured Lending Fund alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BXSL

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Trading Up 1.1 %

BXSL stock opened at $31.47 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $32.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund (NYSE:BXSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.05). Blackstone Secured Lending Fund had a net margin of 55.54% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $303.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.08 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Blackstone Secured Lending Fund will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.79%. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund’s payout ratio is 82.13%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 1,159.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund by 68.0% in the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone Secured Lending Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone Secured Lending Fund

(Get Free Report

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is business development company and a Delaware statutory trust formed on March 26, 2018, and structured as an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end investment Fund. On October 26, 2018, the fund elected to be regulated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended (the 1940 Act).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Secured Lending Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.