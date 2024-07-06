Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 146,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 132,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.
Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.
Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
