Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $2.70 and last traded at $2.70. 146,325 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 132,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.80. The stock has a market cap of $62.05 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Blue Ridge Bankshares (NASDAQ:BRBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $28.17 million for the quarter. Blue Ridge Bankshares had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 35.59%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blue Ridge Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Blue Ridge Bankshares by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.48% of the company’s stock.

Blue Ridge Bankshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Blue Ridge Bank, National Association that provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial services. It operates through: Commercial Banking and Mortgage Banking segments. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, cash management, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

