Blue Trust Inc. Acquires 10,917 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 392.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,917 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPI. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC now owns 7,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 146.8% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Mosley Wealth Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $578,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 331.3% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $285,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JEPI stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $56.38. 2,848,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,275,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.34. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.38 and a 1-year high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

