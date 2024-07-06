Blue Trust Inc. Boosts Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,686,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583,086 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 76,887,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,409,007,000 after buying an additional 3,655,216 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,399,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,967,735,000 after buying an additional 3,893,711 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,507,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,146,182,000 after buying an additional 1,543,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,518,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,600,000 after acquiring an additional 673,843 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.07 and a 200 day moving average of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

