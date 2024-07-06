Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,332 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Comcast by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA grew its position in shares of Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after buying an additional 121,279 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,056,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,065,000 after buying an additional 10,936 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.53.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.86. The company had a trading volume of 12,172,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,976,304. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Insider Activity at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

