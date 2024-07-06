Blue Trust Inc. Has $1.22 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 108.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,703 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 65.7% in the first quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 497 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Realty Income by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on O. Scotiabank upped their target price on Realty Income from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on Realty Income from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Realty Income from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Realty Income in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Realty Income Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of O traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,378,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,692,231. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $45.03 and a 12 month high of $64.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $46.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.87). Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 17.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jul 24 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.263 dividend. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous jul 24 dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

