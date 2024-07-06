Blue Trust Inc. Sells 1,070 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Blue Trust Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Source Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 497,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,951,000 after acquiring an additional 17,148 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 293,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,493,000 after acquiring an additional 19,373 shares during the period. Colony Family Offices LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 234,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $105.53. 2,205,120 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,791,931. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $107.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.73. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $111.57. The firm has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

