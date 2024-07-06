Blue Trust Inc. Sells 3,307 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Blue Trust Inc. lessened its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,723 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,307 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth $25,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $3.50 on Friday, hitting $142.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,664,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,456,442. The stock has a market cap of $638.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.87. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $75.56 and a 1-year high of $148.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 36.56% and a return on equity of 91.70%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lifted their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.67.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

