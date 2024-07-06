BNP Paribas Financial Markets Has $52.39 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

BNP Paribas Financial Markets cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 706,238 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 61,454 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.13% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.32.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.37 per share, for a total transaction of $56,086.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $655,093.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.42. 2,256,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,882,314. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.21. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.91 and a 1-year high of $78.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.91% and a negative net margin of 54.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

